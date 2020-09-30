Dubai adds transit card top-ups to S’hail mobility app

RECHARGE: Dubai public transport users can now top up their Nol transit card via the S’hail travel app

Passengers on Dubai’s public transport network using a Nol transit card to pay for their journeys can now top up the card from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s S’hail travel app.

Nol cardholders can already recharge their card via the Dubai app and RTA website. The addition of the top-up service to the S’hail app “aims to broaden the range of services in the app that turns it into a comprehensive one-stop smart platform capable of improving customers’ mobility experience,” RTA executive director Ahmed Mahboub says.

“The [S’hail] app displays information about transport journeys, cost options and notifications of departures,” he says.

“It also displays the existing balance in Nol and Salik accounts of the user along with traffic updates and the best routes to destinations.”