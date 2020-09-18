Antelop Solutions opens NFCW Expo showcase

NFCW EXPO: Antelop’s showcase includes testimonials from customers at Raiffeisen and at Piraeus Bank

NFCW EXPO: Card issuers looking to quickly and easily provide their customers with the latest mobile and digital card solutions can now visit Antelop Solutions’ showcase in the NFCW Expo hall to learn about the France-based fintech’s white label SaaS solutions.

Antelop acts as a trusted partner to banks, card issuers and payment processors seeking to provide their customers with next generation mobile and digital card solutions that combine the highest levels of security with a user-friendly experience.

The company’s showcase includes testimonials from customers at Raiffeisen and at Piraeus Bank. It also features a detailed presentation that provides technical information on Antelop Solutions’ portfolio of NFC payments, tokenization, strong customer authentication (SCA) and digital onboarding solutions.

A QuickConnect box also makes it easy for NFCW Knowledge Centre members to connect with the Antelop team for further information.

The NFCW Expo opens its doors on 21 September. You can get early access to Antelop’s showcase here and find out more about opening your own exhibition booth in the NFCW Expo here.