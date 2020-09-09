EMVCo explains how EMV 3DS helps meet PSD2 requirements for strong customer authentication

Payments standards body EMVCo has produced a webcast explaining how the EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) authentication protocol can help online retailers and payment service providers meet upcoming PSD2 strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements for online transactions.

In ‘EMV 3-D Secure: Enabling Strong Customer Authentication’, Bastien Latge, EMVCo’s director of technology, gives an overview of the EMV 3DS specification before explaining how it supports SCA by enabling the use of two-factor authentication and its consistent implementation across multiple platforms and ecommerce channels for card-not-present payments.

The webcast also explores how EMV 3DS can help reduce friction at the checkout by allowing for transactions that are exempt from the regulations and how EMVCo is working to develop the specification in line with the changing global payments ecosystem.

The full 13-minute webcast can be viewed below: