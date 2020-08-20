Levi’s and Ganni add NFC to rental-only clothing range

Customers who rent upcycled denim clothing from Love Letter, the new rental-only collection from fashion brands Ganni and Levi’s, will be able to discover a garment’s history by tapping on an NFC-enabled patch on the clothes.

They will also be able to hear the stories of other people who have hired the same garment and upload their own “denim experience”.

The Love Letter collection’s three designs — a button-down shirt, 501 jeans and a shirt dress — are made from vintage Levi jeans and repurposed denim, and will be available across Europe and the US through Ganni Repeat, the Danish brand’s rental platform.

Customers can choose to hire individual garments or the complete range for one, two or three weeks.

In May, Levi’s and Hong Kong-based upcycled clothing company The R Collective launched the Denim Reimagined project, which provides wearers with information about a garment’s history, cleaning and future recycling via a scannable QR code on its label.