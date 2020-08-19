CVS Pharmacy to accept PayPal QR payments in 8,000 US stores

PayPal has signed a deal with CVS Pharmacy to roll out its new QR code-based payments technology across more than 8,000 of the US retailer’s stores nationwide.

The rollout will enable customers to make touch-free payments at the checkout using their PayPal or Venmo digital wallets.

The moves come as part of PayPal’s major push into in-store payments, which it announced in November 2019, and follows the introduction of in-store payments in 28 countries in May this year.

CVS Pharmacy will implement the technology in all its stores in the fourth quarter of 2020.