Kroger pilots NFC payments in QFC grocery stores

Kroger, the US supermarket chain that has previously held out against the introduction of NFC payments, has begun piloting NFC-based contactless payments in 61 of its QFC grocery stores in Oregon and Washington states.

The pilot enables customers to make contactless payments at the checkout using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, mobile banking apps and contactless chip cards.

To date, customers have only been able to make mobile payments in QFC stores using the retailer’s own QR code-based Kroger Pay app, which it launched in February 2019.