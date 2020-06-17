Google Pay to evolve into ‘one-stop portal’ for commerce?

Google is working on “a major overhaul” of Google Pay that will see the service expanding into “a one-stop portal for commerce”, The Information reports.

The move is aimed at “jump-starting its use in the US,” the publication says.

“Under Google’s plan, users will be able to click on a merchant’s branded button inside Google Pay so they can place orders and pay for services from that merchant without ever leaving the app.”

“Google employees have been discussing how to convince key merchants such as gas stations, convenience stores, restaurant chains and delivery companies to sign up for the plan,” it adds.