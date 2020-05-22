Tappy demo shows how brands can add contactless payments to wearables

PARTNER NEWS: A product demo that shows how brands can use Tappy’s wearable payment technology to let customers add their preferred payment card to a wide range of traditional watches, key fobs, rings and other battery-free devices is now available to view in the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

Editor Sarah Clark is joined from Toronto by Tappy’s chief product officer Prasanth Dappula and CTO Zane Dawood for the demo.

Using a sample Timex wristwatch that comes with a payment module embedded in the wrist strap, a branded mobile app and a small Tappy-designed device called a Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU), Dappula and Dawood show the process consumers use to add their choice of payment card to their new watch.

The mobile app provides consumers with step-by-step guidance on how to use the UPPU to set up their new wearable and also enables them to access a record of their spending, they explain. Multiple wearables can all be linked to the same mobile app.

UPPU devices are available in a clip form factor for provisioning payment credentials to watch straps and also as a disk-shaped UPPU Circle for rings and other types of jewellery, they add.

Timex Group is to use Tappy’s technology to launch Timex Pay later this year, Stephen Scholz, the watchmaker’s senior director of product and marketing for digital watches and technology, told NFCW last month.

The full demo is available to view free of charge in the NFCW Knowledge Centre.