Samsung has announced plans to introduce “a new Samsung Pay experience” that combines “an innovative debit card backed by a cash management account”.

The service will go live “this summer” in partnership with online personal finance company SoFi.

“Our vision is to help consumers better manage their money so that they can achieve their dreams and goals,” says Sang Ahn, Samsung Pay’s general manager for North America.

“We are excited to share more details in the coming weeks.”