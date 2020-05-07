HID Global adds employee IDs to NFC wearables

PARTNER NEWS: HID Global has announced that employee ID card issuers can now use its Seos digital credential technology to let staff use smart watches, watchbands, rings and other devices to gain access to buildings, log in to PCs and cloud applications, make payments at vending machines, and more.

HID Global is working with wearable provisioning specialist Fidesmo on the project.

“As wearables grow in popularity, organisations of all types will be confronted with the need to support new form factors for physical access and other popular applications,” says Steve Currie, managing director of extended access technologies at HID Global.

“Working with Fidesmo to bring more use cases to wearables delivers on the promise of Seos credential technology to provide users the freedom to use their preferred device, whether it’s a phone, card or wearable, to easily navigate their daily life.”

