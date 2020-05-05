Payments Europe joins call for EU-wide delay to strong customer authentication deadline

By Sarah Clark nfcw.com

Position paper on strong customer authentication: Industry readiness — Payments Europe — “Payments Europe calls upon the European Banking Authority (EBA) and National Competent Authorities (NCA) to give the industry and businesses more time to adopt the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements, beyond the current 31 December 2020 deadline for implementation.”

