Blackhawk Network lets UK consumers make digital gift card payments in stores

PARTNER NEWS: Blackhawk Network subsidiary One4all is using Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Gifts & Rewards solution to make it possible for UK consumers and businesses to send a digital gift card directly to a recipient’s mobile phone — and for the recipient to then use it to make payments online and at contactless terminals in stores.

CAEN-LA-MER / DUBLIN 4 May 2020 — Based on Dejamobile’s digital payments solutions and expertise, Blackhawk Network is planning to boost digital card service adoption across Europe.

Launched to the Irish market in November 2019, the Digital Gift Card from One4all, part of Blackhawk Network, is a ground-breaking development in the digital rewards and gifting space. This new product will revolutionise the gifting sector in Ireland, the United Kingdom and beyond, making it easier than ever for businesses to reward their staff, or for individuals to send a digital gift to family or friends.

The One4all Gift Card is a market-leading gift card and rewards product designed for businesses and consumers, to give colleagues and loved ones a gift they will truly value. Accepted by over 60,000 stores throughout the UK and Ireland, including major brands like Argos, John Lewis, TK Maxx, Primark, Boots and many more, One4all offers security, convenience and flexibility with its range of products. Physical One4all Gift Cards can be purchased in Post Office, Tesco, Morrisons and Co-Op outlets nationwide, as well as online through one4all.com.

The development of this new Digital One4all Gift Card opens up new opportunities for Blackhawk Network, which will be able to meet the expectations of a younger generation, who are used to using their smartphone to shop. It also allows Blackhawk Network to know more about their customers and the card usage patterns, by removing anonymity from gift card usage. Moreover, it reduces the use of physical plastic cards and gives customers immediate access to the value they have received. It allows for a deeper relationship between retailers and their customers, with new opportunities to interact directly on innovative marketing initiatives which can be presented directly via the One4all Digital Gift Card apps.

Thanks to Dejamobile’s proven ability to deploy large-scale digital transaction projects, Blackhawk Network allows both the purchaser and the recipient of the gift to gift, send, receive and use the gift card directly in their mobile phones.

Working on the Visa platform, the One4all Digital Gift Card can be used online to pay in a completely secure way. The card can also be used to pay in stores via Apple Pay and One4all Digital mobile wallets for Android.

The partnership between One4all and Dejamobile enables One4all’s network of more than 5,000 retailers to accept the digital white label gift card in their stores.

To enable this service, Dejamobile provided Blackhawk Network with its white label card digitisation solution. This solution allows recipients of the Digital One4all Gift Cards to immediately access and use them on their mobile phones using a customised app. They work just like traditional One4all Gift Cards, with no plastic necessary. Digital gift cards can be bought, customised and sent online using a secure website, then spent in-store or online with thousands of different outlets.

Declan Byrne, Digital Project Lead at Blackhawk Network, said: “Blackhawk Network has always sought to break new ground and innovate in the payments and gifting sectors. The new One4all Digital Gift Card represents the future of gifting for businesses and individuals, enabling a truly personalised, convenient and secure solution in line with current tech trends.”

Lorcan Burke, Chief Growth Officer at Dejamobile, said: “Innovation is at the core of Dejamobile’s activities since its founding, so to partner with Blackhawk on bringing the world’s first digital Gift Card running on Visa rails to market has been a positive and rewarding project for us.

“This partnership between Gift Card market leadership and innovative payments technology, allows customers to enjoy the existing convenience of the One4all Gift Card with the added benefit of a digital format. This new instant digital experience enhances the strong brand reputation of One4all in terms of innovation and value and maintains Blackhawk’s position as a market leader in the gifting and payments sector.”

About Dejamobile

Dejamobile is a Fintech and software solution provider specialised in Digital Transaction Solutions. Our solutions enable banks and card issuers to easily and quickly deploy innovative mobile transaction services based on the latest technologies (NFC, HCE, tokenization, QR Code, biometrics, software and hardware security etc). Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Gifts and Rewards includes a card digitisation platform that manage the entire life cycle of the gift cards from creation through processing and distribution. The heart of our offer is ReadyToTap Payment, our cloud-based mobile payment solution built on HCE, QR Codes and tokenization technologies and certified by Visa, Mastercard and the French Payment Scheme Cartes Bancaires. Dejamobile’s clients include various profiles from largest retails banks to fintechs and program managers. Additional information can be obtained at our website: www.dejamobile.com

Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 26 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com