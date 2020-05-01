Coronavirus has a major impact on our payment behaviour — Febelfin (translation) — “Since the limits increased, more than one in four card payments are handled contactlessly. 29% of card payments were made via contactless in April. This represents a doubling compared to February of this year (16%).”
- Belgian consumers double their use of contactless payments
- Visa to provide merchants with ‘Tap to pay preferred’ decals to promote contactless payments in stores
- Visa reports on impact of Covid-19 on contactless payment adoption
- Google Pay adds food ordering and payments in Singapore
- Facebook adds grocery ordering to WhatsApp in India