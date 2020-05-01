Facebook adds grocery ordering to WhatsApp in India

Facebook-backed Reliance Jio pilots basic grocery ordering service on WhatsApp in India — The Next Web — “Less than a week ago, Facebook announced it was investing $5.7bn into India’s largest mobile carrier, Reliance Jio. We now have an idea of how the two giants plan to collaborate: The latter’s ecommerce arm, JioMart, is now testing a system for WhatsApp users to order goods via the messaging service.”
- Belgian consumers double their use of contactless payments
- Visa to provide merchants with ‘Tap to pay preferred’ decals to promote contactless payments in stores
- Visa reports on impact of Covid-19 on contactless payment adoption
- Google Pay adds food ordering and payments in Singapore
