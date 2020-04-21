Facebook scales back its digital currency plans

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency project is scaled back — The New York Times — “The Libra project will now focus on creating a more traditional payment network in which coins will be tied to a local currency, somewhat like the digital dollars in a PayPal account. While Libra will also have a coin backed by multiple national currencies, which was the focus of the initial design documents, that will be less prominent.”