Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency project is scaled back — The New York Times — “The Libra project will now focus on creating a more traditional payment network in which coins will be tied to a local currency, somewhat like the digital dollars in a PayPal account. While Libra will also have a coin backed by multiple national currencies, which was the focus of the initial design documents, that will be less prominent.”
- Facebook scales back its digital currency plans
- Google to add support for Bluetooth mobile payments?
- France to raise contactless transaction limit to €50
- Timex, Mastercard and Tappy report on the role of wearable payments in urban mobility
- Macau distributes stimulus spending via prepaid smartcards