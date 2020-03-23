Germans switch to contactless payments amid coronavirus concerns

“Coronavirus concerns have pushed consumers across Germany to make the switch to using contactless payments for the first time,” The Local.de reports.

“More than half of payments currently being made by card are contactless, compared with 35% before the coronavirus crisis hit, according to the German Credit Agency (DK),” the publication says.

“Germany has remained an outlier in preferring to pay with cash, making it an exception when compared to its neighbours. 2019 was the first year in Germany where more payments were made with card than with cash.”