LibertyBus stops accepting cash payments for tickets

LibertyBus, the public bus service operator for the island of Jersey, has stopped accepting cash payments for tickets.

“We are only accepting AvanchiCard and contactless payments on the bus and at the customer service desk,” the operator says. “No cash payments, please.”

LibertyBus made the move “after being told to do so by the government”, the Jersey Evening Post reports.

“We are also advising customers to follow government guidelines on hygiene before using our services, use contactless payment where they can and not to travel at peak times if they are in a high-risk category,” a LibertyBus spokesperson said.