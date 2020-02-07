Virgin Voyages to issue cruise passengers with contactless wearables

Virgin Voyages is to issue contactless wristbands to its cruise passengers, enabling them “to not only unlock their cabin with ease, but also to explore all of the thrills and great experiences that Scarlet Lady and the rest of our fleet will have to offer”.

The Band, which is made from 100% recycled ocean plastic, will be sent by mail to passengers ahead of departure and will work with an app they will be able to use to complete their check-in process and book excursions.

Once passengers arrive at their cruise ship, “with just the tap of the wrist”, they will be able use The Band to access their cabins, board the ship, make onboard purchases, pay for their drinks tab and game at the casino.