One in fourteen UK consumers no longer carry a physical wallet

One in 14 people ‘no longer carry a wallet’ — Yahoo Finance — “One in 14 people say they no longer carry a wallet, a survey has found. Some 7% no longer take a wallet out and about with them, while a fifth (20%) said that if they were to look in their wallet it would not contain any cash.”
- Israeli banks balk at Apple Pay fees
- Visa to introduce variable interchange rates in the US
- Royal Australian Mint to phase out silver coins?
- Worldline to acquire Ingenico for €7.8bn