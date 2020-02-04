Visa is planning the biggest changes to swipe fees in a decade — Bloomberg — “The company’s interchange rates — fees charged every time a consumer uses a card — will go up or down depending on the merchant and the way a consumer pays for their purchases, according to a document Visa sent to banks that outlines the changes. Higher rates are looming for transactions on e-commerce sites, while retailers in certain services categories, such as real estate and education, will see fees decline.”
- Visa to introduce variable interchange rates in the US
- Royal Australian Mint to phase out silver coins?
- Worldline to acquire Ingenico for €7.8bn
- Visa CEO shares contactless, tokenization, transit and secure remote commerce adoption data
- IBM patents self-aware cryptocurrency token