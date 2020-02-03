NXP leverages NFC for easy pairing in new Bluetooth SoC

NXP delivers new Bluetooth microcontroller intelligence with value-added NFC peripheral — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “By tapping an IoT device based on the QN9090T to a smartphone, tablet or other NFC reader device, a BLE connection can be quickly established, greatly simplifying the pairing process. The built in NFC NTAG eliminates the need for the tag to be powered and creates additional opportunities for diagnostics or device commissioning in stages of the device life cycle.”