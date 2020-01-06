Deutsche Bank issues dynamic CVV cards in Spain

Customers of Deutsche Bank in Spain can now apply for a card that replaces the traditional, printed CVV number with a small screen integrated into the back of the card that displays a new CVV every four hours.

The dynamic CVV technology used in the cards “makes it possible to increase security, especially when shopping online, as it invalidates cloning or data theft in online transactions and in stores,” according to Mastercard.

In exchange, Calma cardholders will receive a range of added-value services including increased purchase protection for online transactions and a best-price guarantee.