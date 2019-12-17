EBA Clearing delivers specifications for a pan-European request to pay infrastructure solution — EBA Clearing — “A pan-European request to pay approach is seen as the missing piece of the puzzle for market players to create innovative payment products and services for their customers that leverage real-time messaging, the SEPA schemes and existing cost-efficient payment infrastructures, and that can be used across Europe.”
- EBA Clearing publishes pan-European request to pay specs
- Sweden’s central bank to test digital currency
- Juniper forecasts 161m contactless POS terminals by 2024
- Chinese fraudsters turn to QR codes to spread Trojans and viruses
- Report: US retailers must pay a premium for Apple Card transactions