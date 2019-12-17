Starting some time next year, you can tap into Metro with an IPhone — DCist — “The service will be available on Apple products first, but a Google spokesperson confirms that the company is also working with Metro to launch a mobile card for Android users in 2020… Once Apple turns on the service, it will be available to use at every station, on every bus, and in every parking garage on the system — anywhere SmarTrip can be used.”
- MTA reports 4m contactless ticketing transactions
- NFC ticketing to go live on Washington DC trains and buses in 2020
- Osaka Metro begins Japan’s first face recognition ticketing pilot
- Garanti lets customers use its mobile banking app to top up their transit card
- TransLink issues Compass Card key fobs