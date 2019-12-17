Chinese fraudsters turn to QR codes to spread Trojans and viruses

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

QR code scams rise in China, putting e-payment security in spotlight — South China Morning Post — “By replacing legitimate merchants’ codes with malevolent copies, fraudsters can gain access to consumers’ data and even raid their bank accounts… According to one senior official and technology expert, almost a quarter of Trojans — malicious programs disguised as benign software – and other viruses are transmitted though QR codes.”

