Chinese fraudsters turn to QR codes to spread Trojans and viruses

QR code scams rise in China, putting e-payment security in spotlight — South China Morning Post — “By replacing legitimate merchants’ codes with malevolent copies, fraudsters can gain access to consumers’ data and even raid their bank accounts… According to one senior official and technology expert, almost a quarter of Trojans — malicious programs disguised as benign software – and other viruses are transmitted though QR codes.”
- EBA Clearing publishes pan-European request to pay specs
- Sweden’s central bank to test digital currency
- Juniper forecasts 161m contactless POS terminals by 2024
- Report: US retailers must pay a premium for Apple Card transactions