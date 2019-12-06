JPMorgan Chase to tokenize open banking permissions

JPMorgan Chase, Envestnet l Yodlee sign agreement to increase customers’ control of their data — JPMorgan Chase & Co — “Envestnet I Yodlee is committing to send 100% of its requests for Chase customer data through the bank’s secure API (application programming interface). This will ensure the apps can receive Chase customer data they need while customers control what’s shared with whom…. Because the secure API uses a token-based approach, customers will no longer need to give out their username and password.”
