Merivale kingpin Justin Hemmes is backing restaurant ordering app me&u — Business Insider Australia — “The app uses a beacon and near field communication technology to order and pay for your meal on your phone while you’re at a restaurant, cutting out the process of having to flag down a waiter.”
- Merivale to let Sydney diners tap table tags to order food and drinks
- Researchers use NFC to power epidermal VR feedback patch
- Google offers $1m Titan M secure element bug bounty
- GlobalPlatform reports secure element shipment numbers
- Golden Goose adds NFC tags to limited edition sneakers