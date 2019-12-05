PCI publishes CPoC standard for accepting contactless payments on off-the-shelf NFC devices

PCI Security Standards Council publishes new standard for contactless payments — PCI Security Standards Council — “The primary elements of a CPoC solution include: a Cots [commercial off-the-shelf] device with an embedded NFC interface to read the payment card or payment device; a validated payment acceptance software application that runs on the merchant Cots device initiating a contactless transaction; and back-end systems that are independent from the Cots device and support monitoring, integrity checks and payment processing.”