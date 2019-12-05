Grab launches Asia’s first numberless card — Grab — “The physical version of the card is completely numberless, front and back, thus averting the prospect of theft of personal and financial information… The digital GrabPay Card is available in Singapore starting today… The digital GrabPay Card will be launched in the Philippines in Q1 2020, with other Southeast Asian countries to follow in the first half of next year.”
- PCI publishes CPoC standard for accepting contactless payments on off-the-shelf NFC devices
- Grab to issue mobile-first numberless Mastercard across SE Asia
- MUFG to use digital currency for mobile payments in Japan
- NatWest pilots biometric payments fob
- Juniper forecasts 1,000% increase in use of biometrics to secure mobile payments