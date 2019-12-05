MUFG to use digital currency for mobile payments in Japan

MUFG digital currency finds second life as mobile payment — Nikkei Asian Review — “Users will convert funds from their bank accounts or elsewhere into the digital currency using a smartphone app. The service will use this currency in transactions, which will be handled through QR codes. Money sent via the app can be moved back into an account as cash, allowing for transfers between individuals.”
- PCI publishes CPoC standard for accepting contactless payments on off-the-shelf NFC devices
- Grab to issue mobile-first numberless Mastercard across SE Asia
- NatWest pilots biometric payments fob
- Juniper forecasts 1,000% increase in use of biometrics to secure mobile payments