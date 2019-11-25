Ireland seeks replacement for Leap transit card system

Plans put forward for new transport ticketing — The Irish Examiner — “The National Transport Authority (NTA) has issued a market consultation notice to engage with potential service providers as part of its plans to advance the implementation of an Account Based Ticketing (ABT) system across the bus, rail, and light-rail network. It will allow passengers to pay for their journey through mobile phones, bank cards, or official ID card or passport, removing the need to carry a special card for commuting.”