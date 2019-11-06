Visa invests in US ultrasonic payments startup

Visa has made “a financial injection” in Lisnr, a US startup that is using ultrasonic data transmission as an alternative to NFC and QR codes for mobile payments.

“This is a single technology that can live across touchpoints like scan-and-go, store pickups, pay zones, point of sale, at home with e-commerce, and even voice-enabled purchases,” Lisnr says.

“With the priority initially focused on retail solutions and financial solutions globally, partners and clients will start to experience the power of ultrasonic payments this year,” it adds.

“Lisnr is also looking forward to working with Visa in additional payment use cases in mobility, transportation, and ticketing.”