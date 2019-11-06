Tencent to let visitors to China add their payment cards to WeChat Pay

Tencent, the owner of Chinese mobile payments provider WeChat Pay, has announced that it is working with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover and JCB to enable cardholders to connect their payment cards to WeChat Pay and then use the platform to make mobile payments when visiting China.

“This partnership means that we’ll be working towards an environment where Visa cardholders will be able to use their Visa card in China at the millions of places where WeChat Pay is accepted, instead of having to rely on cash,” Visa explains.

“Visa believes this is a great step forward, both for consumers travelling to China and the overall payments industry.”

“In a truly global commerce environment, collaboration is essential to provide consumers with a seamless payments experience,” the payments network adds.

“Visa is excited to work with Tencent, one of China’s leading fintech companies, on a secure, convenient and interoperable mobile payment experience that will benefit the large number of international travellers visiting China.”

Tencent’s announcement follows news from rival Alipay yesterday that it is also allowing overseas visitors to China to use its mobile payment service.