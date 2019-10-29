Mastercard to let Indian merchants accept payments on NFC phones

Mastercard to launch solution for smartphones to become contactless acceptance devices — The Hindu BusinessLine — “If your phone has NFC, then it can become a point-of-sale (POS) device. A customer can tap the contactless card on the phone,” said Vikas Saraogi, vice president of acceptance development at Mastercard, adding that it is likely to be launched in India in the first half of next year.”
- Chinese supermarket to launch face recognition payments in Canada
- CIBC lets customers instantly add a replacement bank card to their mobile wallet
- Cambodia begins rollout of national mobile payments platform
- 7-Eleven reports on face biometric payments adoption in China