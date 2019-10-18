EBA sets new Strong Customer Authentication deadline

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has issued a new Opinion that provides the European payments industry with an EU-wide additional 15 months to comply with strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements for online ecommerce transactions.

The Opinion sets a deadline of 31 December 2020 for full compliance, recommends that national competent authorities take a consistent approach toward the new SCA migration period across the EU, and prescribes the expected actions to be taken during the migration period.

The full document is available to download from the EBA website.