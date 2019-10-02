Payments networks to drop support for Facebook’s Libra digital currency?

By Sarah Clark nfcw.com

Visa, Mastercard, others reconsider involvement in Facebook’s Libra network — The Wall Street Journal — “Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and other financial partners that signed on to help build and maintain the Libra payments network are reconsidering their involvement following a backlash from US and European government officials, according to people familiar with the matter.”

