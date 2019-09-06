JR East introduces loyalty points for transit ticketing payments

Users of Japanese rail operator JR East’s Suica stored value transit cards will soon be able to start collecting loyalty points when they use their account to pay for their journeys — and will receive four times as many points when they use Suica to make a payment with their mobile phone rather than a plastic card.

JRE Points for transit payments will be calculated based on the fare “with IC cards earning 0.5% of the fare and mobile Suica holders earning 2%,” The Asahi Shimbun reports.

Customers will have the choice of using the points they collect to recharge their account with extra credit or to spend them at participating stores.